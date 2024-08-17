BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $76.21 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $522.18 or 0.00881748 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,190 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,255.20583543. The last known price of BNB is 518.68567599 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2210 active market(s) with $1,651,390,118.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
