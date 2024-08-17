BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $76.21 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $522.18 or 0.00881748 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,190 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,255.20583543. The last known price of BNB is 518.68567599 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2210 active market(s) with $1,651,390,118.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

