BMO Capital Markets Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$19.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ACQ opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The stock has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.20 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.42.

In other news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.