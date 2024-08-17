BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 296,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.00. 56,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BlueLinx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

