Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $827.56. 835,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $770.45 and its 200-day moving average is $757.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

