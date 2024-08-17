Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 668.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. 68,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,651. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

