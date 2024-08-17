Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,219 shares of company stock worth $5,266,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,806. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

