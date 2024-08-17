Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.06. 3,707,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,225. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

