Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.62. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

