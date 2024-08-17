Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 572,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,648. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

