Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,528 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,644,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.40. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

