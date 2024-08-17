Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 140.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

