Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,176,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after acquiring an additional 317,389 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. 834,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,179. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

