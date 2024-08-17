Blue Trust Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 296.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,469,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.67. 292,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,797. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.