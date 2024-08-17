Blue Trust Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.59. The company had a trading volume of 852,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

