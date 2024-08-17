Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.15. 916,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

