Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

