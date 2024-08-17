Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 4,917,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,730. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

