Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,455 shares of company stock worth $20,492,084 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $7.36 on Friday, hitting $511.48. The stock had a trading volume of 120,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.33. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $307.45 and a one year high of $521.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

