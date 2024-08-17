Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,033 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.92. 1,644,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.