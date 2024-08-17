Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,212,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,038,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of KT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,225,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 133,570 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT remained flat at $14.15 during trading on Friday. 519,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

