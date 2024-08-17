Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6,117.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.53. The company had a trading volume of 415,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

