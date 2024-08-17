Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 9,532 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 953,200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,606,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,520,000 after purchasing an additional 149,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 685,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,417. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

