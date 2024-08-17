Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

