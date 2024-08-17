Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,113 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,379. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

