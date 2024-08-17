Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

