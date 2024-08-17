Bitdeer Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,331 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 659% compared to the average daily volume of 1,230 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $6.46 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.96.

BTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

