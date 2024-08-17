Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $59,549.66 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,175.58 billion and approximately $19.93 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00580655 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00035999 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072500 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,741,221 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
