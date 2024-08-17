BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.00

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88), with a volume of 251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.91).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £945.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

