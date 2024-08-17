Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

