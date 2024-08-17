Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Biglari by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE BH traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.98. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429. Biglari has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

