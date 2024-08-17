Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Big Lots stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

