Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 84,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,279. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

