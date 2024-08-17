Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XAIR

Beyond Air Stock Performance

XAIR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.