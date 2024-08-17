Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,708,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,853,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

