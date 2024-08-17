Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
OTC:SHWZ opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.55.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
