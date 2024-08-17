Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

OTC:SHWZ opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

