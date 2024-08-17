Benchmark Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $94.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.29.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.