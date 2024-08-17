Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $922.12. 2,364,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $966.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $878.93 and its 200 day moving average is $804.05. The company has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

