Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BRFH stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.