Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of BRFH stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.61.
About Barfresh Food Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barfresh Food Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.