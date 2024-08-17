Barclays Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.