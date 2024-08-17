Barclays Increases Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $64.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.