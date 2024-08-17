Barclays Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLYM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.