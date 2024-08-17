Bank of America Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $48.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Intapp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intapp by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

