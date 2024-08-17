Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.38. 32,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $870.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.