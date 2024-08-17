Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 4% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 294,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 923,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 90.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

