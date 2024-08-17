Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.00.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.00. 580,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,160. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

