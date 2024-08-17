Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 761,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

