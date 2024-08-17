Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Diageo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DEO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.62. 616,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,293. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.