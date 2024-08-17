Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $548.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,750. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

