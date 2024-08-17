Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,545. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

