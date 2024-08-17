Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of V stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average of $273.59. The company has a market cap of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.